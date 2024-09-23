WASSA: Organisations to be recognised for reducing environmental impact

L-R: Dele Togunde, council member of ICSAN; Francis Olawale, Treasurer of ICSAN; Funmi Ekundayo, President of ICSAN; Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; Uto Ukpanah, Vice President of ICSAN; and Babatunde Oladipo Okuneye, ACIS, Registrar/CEO of ICSAN during a courtesy visit of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria(ICSAN) to the Lagos State Governor at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

A number of organisations who have made efforts to reduce environmental impact and contributed to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be honoured this month in Lagos.

ESG Impact Consulting Limited, a foremost firm focused on sustainable practices that meet present needs without compromising future generations, has scheduled the West Africa Sustainability Summit and Awards (WASSA) 2024 later this month in Lagos.

According to a statement “the WASSA 2024 event will recognize and honor African companies that have made significant strides in sustainability. Awards will be presented to organizations for their efforts in enhancing quality of life, reducing environmental impact, and contributing to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

With the theme “Creating a Sustainable West Africa: How Smart Companies Turn Sustainability into Billion Dollar Businesses,” the summit will focus on how successful organizations are building sustainable brands. It will provide a platform for the exchange of ideas on the importance of sustainability in business operations and brand development.

Participants will be encouraged to adopt best practices that link sustainability with brand building, reinforcing the relationship between the two.

Also, the statement pointed out that, “attendees will gain insights into how Africa’s top brands integrate sustainability into their core strategies, engage in thought-provoking discussions with senior leaders, and expand their professional networks by connecting with industry experts.