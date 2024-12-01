War Against Insecurity: Brigadier General Egbe advocates unity among security agencies in Bauchi

The Commander of the 33 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Emmanuel Egbe on Friday called for unity among all the security agencies in order to win the battle against criminals in Bauchi State.

Egbe said this during the combined road work of the Army, Air force, Police, DSS, Road Safety, Civil Defense, Immigration, Correctional Service, Fire Service, NYSC and other securities in the state.

He said that the main reason of the road work was to bring unity among all the security agencies in the state.

According to the commander, “It’s only by our unity that we’ll keep defeating criminals but without unity most of us will be their informants which is very bad.”

He said that joining hands together with each other will make things easier for the job and the state and people to live peacefully.

“As you know, the country is going through a lot of security challenges of terrorists, of bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals,” he said.

He said that no service will fight that alone unless with the collaboration of each other and that with synergy everything will come to an end.

He further said: “Its only by understanding and regarding each other that we’ll achieve our goal.”

The 33 Artillery commander called on all the security agencies in the state not to be having clash with one another for the betterment of the service, Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

While the Commandant of the Nigeria and Security Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Commandant Oloyede Nelson Oyerinde expressed his appreciation to the security agencies in the state for coming out massively to attain the combine road work.

“We’ll give massive support to the Nigerian army to ensure that criminals didn’t have place to stay in Bauchi state,” he said.

Oyerinde promise on behalf of other security agencies to join hands with Nigerian army in order to work collectively and to collaborate with each other for the peace of the state and Nigeria.

According to him, “Criminals are having smooth operation just because of informant, urged them to desist from that act, if not they are more dangerous than the criminals and if they didn’t stop that, and caught they will secure more punishment than that of the criminals.”

The Civil Defence Commandant warned security personnel that are becoming criminals’ informant to desist from that act in order the state and the country to live in peace.

