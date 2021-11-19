WAPI Summit: Stakeholders to harness tech-driven opportunities for real estate recovery

Stakeholders in the real estate sector will converge to highlight and harness local tech-driven opportunities in the sector at 7th annual West Africa Property (WAPI) Summit holding in Lagos.

WAPI, a regional real estate gathering that connects international money to local opportunities and players will focus on how technology and public sector infrastructure can deliver value and lead to economic recovery in the sector.

Slated for November 23 and 24, this year’s summit will take place in-person and virtually from the Four Points Sheraton Lagos to a global audience. More than 70 speakers and 600 attendees representing over 170 companies from 20 countries are expected to participate.

According to the WAPI Summit’s host, Kfir Rusin, this year’s event is set to redefine the regional property market, as developers and investors invest for the sector’s recovery.

“This year’s event is set to be more impactful than ever, as industry leaders reconnect again for the first time in two long years and highlight opportunities in what is a dynamic and increasingly sophisticated market,” he said.

The event has been described by stakeholders as an occasion to engage with hundreds of people in-person and to reach out to a vast audience during the virtual session.

Commenting on the future of the Lagos property market, Landwey Investment COO Seun Eyitayo, said opportunities for industry players are growing across the sector, particularly for innovative and forward-thinking developers adding that a combination of multipurpose property developments and “PropTech are significant indicators of future trends.

“Smart tech already offers many solutions today. Couple that with climate-conscious housing developments, and you’ve got a winning formula for sustainable living,” he said.

Dutum CEO, Tope Runsewe, believes that the value in the regional real estate sector is increasingly being unlocked by the public sector’s infrastructure-driven policies.

For him, initiatives such as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s planned N15 trillion infrastructure fund and the National Social Housing Programme, bring hope for increased foreign direct investments in the property sector which will lead to a boom in construction projects and create jobs across the ecosystem.

“We see the Nigerian government’s recent focus on infrastructure delivery as a huge opportunity for the property industry. We believe this will spur overall economic growth as more opportunities are created for those who work in and around the property and construction sectors,” Runsewe said.

Laide Agboola, CEO, Purple Group CEO, argued differently. She believes that the sector’s recovery is increasingly linked to technology.

She said that recovery from the recent pandemic in the property sector lies in Proptech innovations and in symbiotic partnerships with leading players to deliver superior returns for investors and experiences for consumers.

Victoria Crest Homes’ CEO, Ichechi Okonkwo highlighted the importance of the annual gathering for the premier regional industry as a platform for connecting and highlighting excellence in the sector.