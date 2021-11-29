Wale Odufalu becomes new Managing Director for Alpha Mead Devt

Alpha Mead Development Company (AMDC), a subsidiary of Alpha Mead Group, has announced Wale Odufalu as its new managing director, replacing Damola Akindolire who has moved on from the company.

Odufalu’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company and will see her lead the ambitious growth plans of the company on the continent, according to a statement from the company at the weekend.

A strategist and well-grounded business administrator, Odufalu, who was the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Alpha Mead Group before her present appointment, is bringing over 23 years’ experience to this key role. She was integral to the strategy development process for all the subsidiaries of the company including AMDC.

“Wale’s skill set and existing knowledge of the strategic direction the business is heading to makes her the ideal candidate for the job, and we are all excited about what is to come. She has the full support of the board and we wish her success in her new role,” Femi Akintunde, the Group Managing Director of Alpha Mead, said in reaction to the new appointment.

In addition to her practical experience in the building sector, Odufalu was the pioneer Chair of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) Nigeria region. She holds an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; she is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries (FCIS) and a Certified member of IWFM.

”It is an honour to lead this ever-growing company and I look forward to working with all our stakeholders as AMDC positions to push the frontiers in providing innovative, environmentally friendly and accessible real estate solutions for our customers in keeping with our brand promise—We Care,” Odufalu assured in her response to the new role.

AMDC is the first developer in Nigeria to have its residential estate, Lekki Pearl, certified to the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) advanced standards as a mark of its green development.

The company is Nigeria’s first and only real estate firm certified to international standards (ISO 9001:2015). It has an affordable monthly homeownership product called Green Park Estate.

AMDC has a wide bouquet of low-interest mortgages that it offers clients and facilitates the disbursement process end-to-end. It offers products for customers interested in monthly home rental, real estate crowd-funding and landed investment.