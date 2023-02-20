WAEC withholds result of 7,871 candidates for malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has announced that the results of 7,871 out of the total number of 73,424 candidates that sat the examination are being withheld in connection with various cases of malpractice.

According to Patrick Areghan, head of the national office of the examination council in Nigeria in a statement released recently, WAEC withheld the results of about 10.72 percent of the candidates that the examination in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course.

The committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates thereafter,” the statement read.

Besides, WAEC said a total of 72,265 candidates, representing 98.42 percent that sat the examination have their results fully processed and released. While, 1,159 candidates, representing 1.58 percent, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

However, the council assured that efforts are being made to complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their full results.

Meanwhile, the examination council has directed private candidates that sat for the 2022 WASSCE, second series, to visit its website for their results.