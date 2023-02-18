WAEC releases 2nd series of 2022 WASSCE private candidates result

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria has announced the release of the second series result of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination was conducted in Nigeria between Monday, October 31, and Thursday, December 15, 2022.

WAEC made this known on Friday, February 17, 2023 in a statement signed by Patrick Areghan, head of national office at WAEC –Nigeria made available to the media.

According to the statement, “The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 73,424 candidates that sat for the examination; 42,405 candidates representing 57.75 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

While 30,954 candidates representing 42.16 percent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Of the total number of 73,424 candidates that sat the examination, 36,141 were males while 37,283 were females, representing 49.22 percent and 50.78 percent respectively.”

The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2021, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 48.61 percent Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 6.45percent in the performance over that of 2021.

The examination council also explained that 77,768 candidates representing a 31.88 percent increase, when compared with the 2021 entry figure entered the examination, while 73,424 candidates sat the examination at 638 centres across the country.

Among the 73,424 candidates that sat the examination, 143 were candidates with varying degrees of special needs. Out of this number, 44 were visually challenged, 16 had impaired hearing, 19 were albinos and nine were physically challenged. All these candidates were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

A total 72,265 candidates, representing 98.42 percent that sat the examination have their results fully processed and released. In contrast, 1,159 candidates, representing 1.58 percent, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

WAEC, however, assured that efforts are being made to complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their full results.

This analysis, however, cannot be compared with that of the WASSCE for school candidates. Whereas the candidate in the WASSCE for school candidates examination is compelled to sit eight or nine subjects, the candidate in the WASSCE for private candidates’ examination, though can register for eight or nine subjects, is not compelled to take all.

He/she is free to sit, even one subject, depending on the deficiency he/she wants to remedy. For him/her, therefore, the examination is only a remedial one – a remedy for an existing deficiency. From the above, it will not be true or fair to say that the performance in this examination has dwindled.

WAEC stated that the results of 7,871 candidates, representing 10.72 percent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course. The committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates thereafter,” the statement read.

The examination council thanked the federal government, security agencies, the Nigeria administrative & finance committee of WAEC, staff, supervisors, invigilators, custodians, examiners, and the mass media, among others for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the examination, marking of scripts and release of the result in Nigeria.

WAEC advised candidates to visit www.waecdirect.org to check their results. They are also required to apply for hardcopies of their certificates online through the WAEC certificate request portal (e-Certman) website: https://certrequest.waec.ng/.