WACOL condemns killing of Raheem by police

Women Aid Collective (WACOL), a non-for-profit organisation, has condemned the killing of Omobolanle Raheem by Drambi Vandi, a trigger-happy police ASP.

The censure was made in a statement signed and made available by Joy Ezeilo, executive director of WACOL.

Ezeilo, who is also a professor, in the statement called on the government, Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian police force, and the Judiciary to investigate, determine responsibility, and bring to justice ASP Drambi Vandi who is attached to Ajiwe Police station, Ajah, Lagos state and all his accomplices, adding that such would act as a deterrent to all those who might think that the law is silent in the face of crime.

The statement therefore reads: “The death of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem who is pregnant must not be swept under the carpet like the rest. The right to life of a Nigerian citizen must not be left in the hands of the police or any other individual who feels that his neighbor is unfit to live unless we are breeding a chaotic society which would in turn haunt all of us.

“How can we possibly explain that a trained policeman pulled the trigger at a vehicle with unarmed women and children on Christmas day? This is inhumane, wicked, absurd, ridiculous, and barbaric. It is a crime against humanity, and we must hold someone to account’’.

Quoting section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN), 1999, the professor said: “It provides that “every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offense of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.

“We make bold to say that this noble provision of our Constitution has been abused time and time again, and this is the time to take action.’’

While calling for training and re-training of the members of the police force in the rules of engagement and the standard operating procedures (S.O.P) to avoid a repeat of such crimes, she stressed the need to ensure that each member of the Nigerian police force receives proper medical and psychiatric attention before being posted to their various stations.