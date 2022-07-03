WACEE organises symposium on Nigeria’s sustainable environment

Solutions to energy shortage, access to potable water, and the path to a circular economy are the focal points for the 10th of its kind conference and trade fair organised to strengthen economic ties between West Africa and Germany.

The West African Clean Energy and Environment (WACEE) trade fair and conference, dubbed a gateway for investors, was unveiled during a press conference on Thursday, June 23 in Lagos at the office of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria). The event is scheduled for October 19 to 21, 2021, at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island.

Speaking at the event, Katharina Felgenhauer, delegate, AHK Nigeria said, “WACEE serves as a gateway for investors to access West African markets. Two-country pavilions: the German Pavilion supported by the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA) and the Austrian Pavilion organised by the Austrian Embassy Commercial Section are already confirmed to be at the 3-day conference.

Similarly, Marton Köver, acting consul general for Germany in Lagos said having an event that entails saving the planet and strengthening the economy is indispensable in the new world era.

This year’s edition is unique as it marks the 10th anniversary of WACEE. The conference will provide a platform for over 1500 visitors and over 50 exhibitors in the clean energy, water, and circular economy sectors

“For all Nigerian businesses and everyone who is a stakeholder in these different sectors; circular economy, water and renewable energy, this will be a key event you will be proud to be a part of,” Andrew Aryee, head, competence centre energy and environment, AHK Nigeria, said.

The three-day tailored plenary programme will bring together industry experts, business leaders, and relevant decision-makers to examine key sector topics and engage in thought-provoking conversations around recent developments, challenges and opportunities in the focused sectors across West Africa.

The trade fair would include open interactive sessions, insightful workshops, start-up competitions, and an exhibition.