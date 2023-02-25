Vote, go home to prevent violence, candidate tells youths

The APC Candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, Benjamin Olabinjo, on Saturday urged the youth to shun violence during and after the general elections.

Olabinjo made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos after casting his vote at Polling 121, Ward 10, Ifeako Ijaiye.

He said that the youth should exercise their civic rights by voting and remaining peaceful.

“There should not be violence anywhere.

“What we need now is: use your vote to choose the person you want, but not with violence,’’ he said.

Olabinjo also commended that the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying that it made accreditation seamless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters turned out en masse at the unit.

They were peaceful and orderly.

Voting at Ward F5, Unit 078, on Alhaji Fausat Allison Street, Ilamose Estate, Okeafa in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2 of Lagos State started at 12.20 p.m. on Saturday, due to late arrival of INEC personnel and election materials.

An INEC personnel, who did not provide her name, told NAN that the delay was due to logistics problems.

She appealed for understanding and said that the team would do its best to ensure that everybody qualified would vote.

A nursing mother, Mrs Chikodi Elelenwa, who has been at the polling unit since morning, expressed displeasure at the lateness.

She said that it took her time to register for her Permanent Voter Card (PVC); therefore, she must do her best to cast her vote.

“I came out with my baby to vote so that all the efforts I made while registering for the PVC will not be in vain.

“Though the INEC personnel arrived late, I will not be deterred from casting my vote,” she said.

A 55-year-old woman, Mr Fatimo Adeyemi, told NAN that it was difficult for her to locate the polling unit.

“I had been voting at Unit 002 at Association Avenue, in the previous elections, but the BVAS did not recognise me at the same unit today.

“It was after a lot of walking around with other voters who experienced the same predicament that INEC officers at Unit 078 came and pasted our names.

“INEC should have informed us earlier that our polling units have been changed but I am satisfied now that I have seen my name,” Adeyemi said.

There is no presence of security operatives at Unit 078.

At Polling Unit 050 on Tokunbo Macaulay Street, Magodo Phase 2 in Ikosi Isheri council area of Lagos State, voters started arriving as early as 6.30 a.m. but INEC personnel arrived at 10.00 a.m. Accreditation and voting followed.

At Polling Units 079 and 080 in Ward G of the same council area, voters started arriving at 7.00 a.m. and patiently waited for the arrival of INEC personnel and election materials hours later.

At Polling Unit 122 also at Omole Phase 2, many voters were on ground by 7.30 a.m.