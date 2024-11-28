Volume of trade between Nigeria, China highest in Africa- VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed satisfaction with the continuous increase in the volume of trade between Nigeria and China, noting it is one of the highest in Africa.

Shettima calls for constant improvement of relations between the two nations, maintaining that the two countries are friends and have sustained mutual respect and honour for each other.

Shettima made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja when he received a delegation from China led by Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Qingwei at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Expressing satisfaction with the volume of trade between Nigeria and China, the Vice President said, “Last year in 2023, our trade relations with China got to $22.6 billion, one of the highest in Africa, if not the highest, and that trade relationship is growing by 33 per cent every year.

“Mind you, the Nigerian economy is picking up but that did not stop our business relationship with China. So, I want to reassure you that we will support you in whatever way we can. We believe in you, we respect you and we cherish our relationship.”

“Nigeria and China have enjoyed warm bilateral relations for 53 years, dating back to 1971 and this friendship is evident in the numerous high-level visits between the two nations, including the recent visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to China in September 2024. These visits have fostered deeper cooperation and strengthened ties between the two nations,” said the Vice President.

Shettima assured the delegation that Nigeria supports the One China policy.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will surmount her security challenges, just as he appealed for support from China in that regard.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Vice Chairman of, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhang Qingwei said the Strategic partnership between Nigeria and China is opening a new page of the relationship between the two countries.

Qingwei said China is ready to move the relationship to a new high.

“In September this year, President Tinubu attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and also had a State visit. President Tinubu and Xi Jinping jointly announced to elevate Nigeria-China relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new chapter of relations.

“China stands ready to work with Nigeria to implement the important consensus between our leaders on the outcome of the summit and elevate Nigeria- China relations to a new height,” he said.

He also pointed to the need for Nigeria and China to support each other politically, adding that President Tinubu is committed to economic diversification, and China is ready to support Nigeria’s developmental expedition.

