Viral Video: ‘Clerk of the house will send you money’, says Akpabio

In a viral video circulating on Wednesday, Godswill Akpabio, Senate President declares that senators have received money through the National Assembly clerk to let them enjoy their holidays.

Before the motion for adjournment was made, Akpabio notified his colleagues of the financial arrangement and mentioned that the National Assembly clerk had sent money to each of their personal accounts.

While it is still unclear if it is a global best practice for the clerk of rhe house to send money to lawmakers.

Later, Akpabio changed his mind regarding the holiday token and said that the Senate President had sent prayers to their email accounts to assure their safety throughout the vacation.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly,” Akpabio said before pausing, perhaps realising the gaffe.

He then spoke briefly with one of his colleagues, before withdrawing the statement.

“I withdraw that statement,” he said.

“In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”