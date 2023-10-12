VIDEO: Tanker falls on Otedola bridge, hoodlums scoop fuel

A 33,000-liter tanker that apparently lost control has fallen at the Otedola Bridge, Lagos. The tanker was transporting diesel out of the Lagos Capital Oil Station along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway close to Berger.

The Lagos State fire service men are currently at the scene, eyewitnesses have confirmed.

According to the witnesses, a 14-seater bus was trapped by the tanker, but its three passengers were evacuated unharmed.

However, against popular campaign, hoodlums scooping spilled fuel have been observed at the scene of the accident interfering with rescue efforts.

Watch video here: