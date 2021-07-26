Viarmor launches ‘Aura Air’ to tackle air borne diseases in Nigeria

In a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus and other types of harmful substances causing air pollution, Viarmor healthcare limited, a subsidiary of Ultimus Holdings has launched its “Clean Air” campaign by introducing Aura Air, the Reddot certified “World’s Smartest Air Purification System” into the Nigerian market.

Aura Air purifier is an all-in-one indoor air purification and quality intelligence system which filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique 4-stage purification process while keenly monitoring its quality in real-time as it alerts its user immediately if hazards are detected.

It also provides crucial intelligence as to the origin of the problem and proffers solutions to rectify it, giving off warning signals if immediate action or evacuation is required.

Speaking at the media parley held last week at their experience center in Victoria Island, Lagos, Ifeanyi Odii, the Chairman/President of Ultimus Holdings who was represented by David Ewemie, the vice president welcomed the press and representatives of the Nigerian Army present at the event.

“Since the detection of the novel coronavirus and the countless number of harmful substances causing air pollution which humans are exposed to on a daily basis, the world’s entire healthcare system has been thrown into a chaotic state and this has birthed the need for effective medical technologies and initiatives to mitigate against the rise and efficacy of this virus and other types of viruses that are harmful to the human body,” Ewemie said.

Similarly, Elvis Krivokuća, the Product Director at Viarmor Healthcare Limited highlighted the features and benefits of the Aura Air purifier.

“We are infusing technology with HealthCare as this smart device is data driven and uses a user behaviour algorithm, through the Aura Air app to purify the air quality within a space. It removes contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality,” Krivokuća said.

He also added that the three unique features of the device are that; it has been clinically tested to kill 99.7% of coronavirus indoors; it is readily available in the Nigeria market and also serves as a smoke detector.

To end the media parley, Colette Amaeshi, the Marketing and Communications Manager, Ultimus Holdings encouraged stakeholders to be part of the Campaign in Nigeria in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus and other types of harmful substances causing air pollution.

“We need to inhale clean and fresh air in our schools, hospitals, hotels, offices, homes, cars, aircrafts, gyms and everywhere around us just as nature intended. With Aura Air, all you need to do is “Breathe” and we will take care of the rest”, She said.

In response to the kind gesture from the Viarmor team, Cdre. Mohammed Ahmed Wabi spoke on behalf of the Nigerian Armed forces.

He expressed his gratitude to the entire Viarmor healthcare team and also elaborated on the very essence of the SAHEL Military game. “There is no better time to welcome this product into the Nigerian market as it is very timely. As a team, we will ensure we give the product the appropriate exposure it needs.”