VFD Group has partnered with Arcadia Africa Day, a subsidiary of Utopia Media Group, to support 5,000 women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa. The initiative will be launched as part of the Africa Day 2025 celebrations.

Akintunde Marinho, founder of Arcadia Africa Day, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with VFD Group to provide funding and support to female-owned SMEs. This initiative has the potential to unlock economic opportunities that will create lasting ripple effects across the continent.”

The partnership will provide financial backing and strategic support through the Abada platform, targeting businesses in countries such as South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana. VFD Group aims to address the financing gap for women entrepreneurs and drive economic growth in the region.

Marinho added that the partnership would offer more than funding, providing resources to support long-term business sustainability.

Women entrepreneurs interested in the initiative can sign up on Arcadia Africa Day’s SME platform, Abada, and meet specific eligibility criteria.

By facilitating access to capital and strategic support, VFD Group and Arcadia Africa Day are reinforcing their commitment to fostering a more inclusive and resilient African economy one where women-led businesses can thrive

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

