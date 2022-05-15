Vendease boosts capacity for bakers in Lagos with training

Agri-Foodtech brand, Vendease, impacted members of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Ikorodu Branch with an intensive business management training at their secretariat in Ikorodu, Lagos on the 10th of May 2022.

As part of its CSR initiative, Vendease put together the training which focused on inventory and finance management to provide insights that would help these bakers manage their businesses efficiently and ultimately scale.

According to Febechi Archibong, the head of Marketing, “As a food tech brand, we are always seeking ways to impact and support the food value chain and you can agree that baked goods like bread are a staple in this clime. So, we thought, what better way to support than provide the right education and tools to help these small businesses grow?

“We know that artisanal and other relatively small-medium regional players who account for about 72 percent of the market, dominate the baked goods sub-sector. We cannot overemphasise the significance of this set of people”

“This is a nice initiative by Vendease, it’s a real eye opener,” participants of the training said.

Adepoju Kehinde a participant said, “I am certain that my records will be better with the knowledge I’ve gained from this training session’

Raji Omotunde, the chairman of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) Lagos Chapter, expressed his appreciation for the initiative citing the importance of knowledge sharing to the association and its members.

Also, the Chairman of the Ikorodu branch of the association commended the brand, saying, “We have been working with Vendease for a little over seven months now and it’s been a delightful and easy experience. They have just proved with this training that they really care about their clients and the entire bakers’ community, we are looking forward to more similar training in future”

Vendease hopes to contribute to the growth of small businesses in the food sector in Lagos State through similar capacity-building initiatives.