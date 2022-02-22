Vbank unveils Thompson Avenue Roundabout, Ikoyi

Vbank, Nigeria’s digital bank powered by VFD Microfinance Bank, has unveiled the redesigned and beautified Thompson Avenue Roundabout located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The unveiling last week was witnessed by top management of the bank led by the managing director, Gbenga Omolokun.

Speaking at the event, Omolokun said, “Vbank is committed to bringing the brand closer to its customers. While many know us as a digital bank, we do need to create some offline experience that our customers can relate to.”

He added that the roundabout also serves as a strategic investment in infrastructure and beautification of the Community.

Olufemi Olasope, brand manager, Vbank, also speaking, said “Every aspect of the roundabout has been deliberately chosen to appropriately beautify the environs and communicate our brand’s message.

The greenery signifies the growth we help our customers achieve, while the walkways aim to encourage everyone to interact with us. Our website www.vbank.ng is also boldly positioned at the most visible points of the structure to encourage our customers find out more of the innovative capabilities we offer.”

Among the striking elements of the roundabout are the iconic ‘V’ logo which illuminates and reflects the radiant colours of the bank; the discretely positioned lighting that is almost invisible during the day but adds the much-needed visibility to the structure at night.

Thompson Avenue is a strategic/major link situated in the heart of Ikoyi and serves as a link to several other roads like Mac Donald Road, Olawale Daudu Street, and Rumens Road.

Launched on March 25, 2020, Vbank is a next-generation bank powered by VFD Microfinance Bank. The digital bank has onboarded over 500,000 individuals and businesses as well as processed billions in transactions on its mobile banking platform across Nigeria.