Varsity president urges ministry, NUC to include relevant courses in tertiary education curriculum

…Holds convocation, conference in Asaba

The Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) have been urged to include innovative and relevant courses in the tertiary education curriculum to enhance the Nigeria’s educational landscape.

President, Highstone Global University (HGU) Texas USA, Maurice Azubike Odiete made the call while speaking during the 2024 HGU international conference, convocation, awards ceremony, and conferment of honorary doctorate degree which held in Asaba, Delta State under the theme, trailblazers of change: celebrating visionaries of progress and human development.”

Odiete, who is a professor, affirmed that the inclusion of such courses would be benefiting to both the nation and the global community.

While revealing plans to establish an African campus of HGU in Delta state, he said: “We have already secured land, and by 2025, we intend to invite the National Universities Commission (NUC) to inspect our facilities for approval and accreditation,”

Also speaking at the ceremony the Vice-Chancellor (Africa) of Highstone Global University Texas, Valentine Iheukwumere described the rise of foreign universities in Nigeria as indicative of the nation’s educational challenges and an opportunity to address systemic shortcomings.

According to Iheukwumere who is a professor: “In Nigeria, countless children are deprived of quality education due to various socio-economic barriers. Foreign universities serve as a critical pathway for individuals seeking higher education, which should be universally accessible.

“This programme not only opens doors for those who have struggled to gain admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), but it also encourages a reevaluation of our local educational frameworks.”

On the awards, Valentine Nnamdi Iheukwumere emphasised that the doctorate awardees’ new honour serves not only as recognition of their past achievements, but also as a vital call to action to prioritise the redesign of the academic curriculum.

The event featured a keynote lecture by the Assistant Director of the Petroleum Training Institute, Jasper Ikpesu, who emphasised the importance of sustainability through good governance and community development in the energy sector.

Ikpesu who is a professor noted that the sector includes oil and gas, banking, and other systems vital for national progress.

Explaining further he said: “Without a clear direction and proper implementation, Nigeria struggles to achieve its potential, but commitment to the national plan could lead to significant progress,”.

Likewise, Sony Ali delivered his inaugural lecture which tagged: “structural engineering failures: causes and prevention,” after receiving his academic professorial chair.

He identified key factors in structural failures, including design flaws, poor materials, and inadequate maintenance, urging collaboration among policymakers, engineers, and stakeholders to enhance the safety and durability of structures.

A recipient of the Doctorate award in Leadership and Strategic Management, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, addressed Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Enisuoh however, stressed the need to explore opportunities beyond oil and gas, particularly in the carbon credit sector, to empower Niger Delta communities.

