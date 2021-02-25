Van Daniels Properties unveils Linda Osifo as first-ever brand ambassador

A leading real estate company, Van Daniels Properties Limited, has unveiled Linda Osifo, a fast-rising actress, as its first-ever brand ambassador.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 during the official signing at the company’s head office in Lekki, Lagos. The official signing had in attendance the actress and some of the company’s management led by Odinaka Marigoretti Anazodo, the company’s director.

Speaking about her new appointment, Osifo, a former beauty queen, expressed her gratitude to the management of Van Daniels Properties, describing the company as forward-looking, honourable and with a priority for integrity, all of which are values she identifies with.

“Getting on board with Van Daniels Properties was a very easy decision for me; we share similar values especially as it concerns trustworthiness,” Osifo said.

“Building brand integrity has been my goal these past years and I am happy to be joining a family that prioritises the same. The real-estate industry is quite an exciting one and I am delighted to start this ride with one of the industry leaders as an ambassador,” she said.

While welcoming the actress, the company’s director Anazodo expressed confidence in the decision to onboard her as an ambassador. According to her, Linda Osifo perfectly embodies all that the company stands for, hence the choice.

“We are a very meticulous company and this reflects in all our dealings with clients and stakeholders. This was brought to fore in our decision to have a company ambassador,” Anazodo said.

“Linda Osifo is a perfect fit for us and embodies all our values. We are quite excited about working with her and know this relationship would benefit not just the brand but hers as well,” she said.

Founded in 2008, Van Daniels Properties prides itself in providing sophisticated and luxury property solutions for all types of investors – individuals, co-operative societies, institutions, or companies – as regards real estate development and marketing.