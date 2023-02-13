Valentine: Outfits you can wear to impress your date

It’s another valentine and we are already feeling the vibe with fashion outfits and shops showcasing different styles and colours to suit the valentine’s celebration.

While red and white continue to be the dominant colour for outfits, there are other colours and exceptional outfits that could wow your partner.

You may be going for a gal’s night out for sushi or a romantic dinner at a cosy brasserie with your significant other; whatever the occasion, you’ve got plans on the 14th. And the best part about having Valentine’s Day plans is the outfit.

Heading to a casual valentine’s night? Throw on a light pink cashmere sweater with a playful pattern, a pair of dark wash denim, and some booties. Or are you off to a fancy, romantic dinner? Well, in that case, wear something a little flirty, maybe a little velvet black dress with some over-the-knee boots.

The outfit you choose is a celebration of the day, a celebration of love, regardless of who you’re with and what you’re doing. And the most important rule in dressing for Valentine’s Day? Self-love: Choose an outfit that makes you love yourself first and foremost, something you are comfortable and confident in.

From the hair do, to the dress, the bag, the show, the wrist watch, these all should tell your date that the occasion is exceptional.

In an article by Oprahdaily, we see outfits to suit every kind of soul out there this valentine.

Rose-print bell-sleeve dress

Nothing is quite as romantic as a rose, and this dress features the ultimate symbol of love in a pretty printed pattern throughout. The draping fabric and bell sleeves give this dress movement and subtle drama.

Heeled sandal

A strappy sandal is always a good idea, especially when it features sparkly details. The perfect shoe for a romantic evening out on the town

Pink jumpsuit

Hot pink is a colour that will instantly make you feel confident. Whether you’re out on a hot date or drinks with your gal pals, this jumpsuit is an ideal outfit solution.

Red hollow knitted sweater

If you’re not looking for anything fancy but still want to get in on the fun and embrace the day, then a heart-patterned sweater is the way to go. Easy to wear, and you’ll bring smiles throughout the day.

Strapless corset dress

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to pull out all the stops and wear a dress that has that “wow!” factor. Oozing glamour and chicness, this dress is the perfection option for cocktails and a dinner date.

Crystal clutch in white

Delicate and elegant, a crystal-embellished clutch is the perfect accessory to pair with your Valentine’s Day outfit.

Stiletto skinny jean

If you are hitting a movie or indoor mini golf, these jeans are casual enough without being too casual.

Mini Cargo Skirt

You can also opt for an edgy, glam rock vibe with this skirt—and paired with combat boots, you’ll look pretty kick-ass.

One-shoulder top

For a night that’s a bit fancier than the typical dinner, an off-the-shoulder satiny blouse is a sophisticated choice. It’s elegant and timeless, especially when worn with the brand’s coated denim.