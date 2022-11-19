Vabbar, two others emerge national finalists at ICESCO pitch fest

Wennovation hub in partnership with A-Hub and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) has wrapped up the first edition of the ICESCO accelerator program in Nigeria.

The programme, which is a global programme currently executed in a number of countries was co-implemented by the ICESCO Nigeria office, National Board for Technology Incubation and Wennovation Hub.

The strategic objectives remain to support innovators building scalable solutions in these eight sectors; fintech, agriculture, IOT, AI, consumer tech, cleantech, energytech and healthtech.

The programme, which started with a call for application across Nigeria, attracted over 90 entries which were streamlined to 10 viable, scalable and impact-creating startups.

The virtual programme came to a close with a national Pitch Fest on the 21st of October, 2022.

At the event, Tetrecycle, Vabbar and Eridoagro emerged the top three start- ups.

According to the organisers, the three founders will be heading to Morocco to represent Nigeria and the grand finale amongst other countries of the world.

Ibrahim Bashir, director of the ICESCO National Commission, Nigeria, commended implementation partners for their commitment.

“We want to commend our implementation partner; Wennovation hub for their hard work and expertise during the course of the program.

“We also extend our gratitude to NBTI and the ICESCO global board for their contributions.

“We congratulate all the participants in the program for the opportunity to be selected and wish the top teams best of luck as they go on to represent our great nation, Nigeria on the global stage, ” Bashir said.