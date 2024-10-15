Uzodinma wants Nigerian varsities to focus on skills development

…says nation’s future not in oil sector

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has advised the universities, both the state-owned and privately- owned institutions to focus on development of skills for future growth and for the sake of Nigerian economy, saying there is no future in the Nigeria’s oil sector.

Governor Uzodinma stated that human capital development should be looked upon and as such, he demanded that more efforts and resources should be geared towards human capital development as an alternative to oil in the economic evolution of the Country.

The governor, who spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State at the maiden Convocation Lecture of the Ojaja University at the weekend, stated that the time had come for the nation to invest more in human capital development, particularly the growing of skills so as not to be caught unawares in its developmental initiatives.

Governor Uzodinma, in his Convocation Lecture entitled “The Role of Private Universities In Growing Skilled Labour For A Resilient Economy “, noted that universities are the change agents to achieve the purpose, and canvassed support for them in terms of investments.

He said, “as the nation strives for economic resilience in this era of globalisation, the role of education, particularly higher education, becomes crucial.”

He singled out private universities as the potential drivers of the new economic order, saying they “have emerged as vital contributors to the production of a skilled workforce that can adapt to the evolving demands of the economy.”

The Imo State governor argued that given the structure of the country’s economy with services contributing half of the GDP, private universities have a unique opportunity and responsibility to lead the growing of skills in Nigeria.

“Private universities which are not usually encumbered by some of the constraints faced by public institutions, have the opportunity to be bold and pragmatic in their approach. They can experiment with new teaching methodology, integrate inter disciplinary studies and create learning experiences that transcend traditional academic boundaries, ” Uzodinma said.

He was confident that the private universities, apart from emerging leaders in the growing of skills for the economy, will become the base upon which the future will be built.

Uzodinma said, “Looking to the future, I see immense potentials in private universities. I see them producing graduates who are not just employees but innovators and entrepreneurs. I see them contributing to a knowledge economy that can compete on the global stage. I see them playing a major role in making Nigeria a hub for skilled talent in Africa and beyond.

“The future of our great nation lies not in the oil beneath our soil but in the potent skills and knowledge up our skills. Private universities have a pivotal role to play in incubating these potentials.”

Turning to the graduates of Ojaja University, he described them as pacesetters who have the potential of emerging presidents, governors, and senators in the future, just as he congratulated them for their academic accomplishments.

Governor Uzodinma however lauded the Visitor, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, Ojaja II, whom he described as a nationalist and foremost traditional ruler, whose contributions to the education sector and the economy in general remain unprecedented.

