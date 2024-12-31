Uzodinma signs into law 2025 budget

…Increases figure to N807bn from N756bn

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has signed into law the Imo State 2025 budget of N807 billion which was increased by the Imo State House of Assembly from N756 billion.

Governor Uzodinma said that what the lawmakers did by jacking-up the original figures he presented before them few days ago showed an alignment between the executive and the legislature in providing essential services to the people.

Uzodinma had also expressed satisfaction over the expeditious passage of the appropriation bill and increasing the original figures, saying, further that, what had been done by the Assembly showed that the lawmakers have challenged the executive to commence work without delay on the 2025 budget.

The appropriation bill signed into law still retained the governor’s allocation of huge chunk of the budget to capital expenditure in 2025 to the tune of N694,786,041,220 or 86.09 percent of the total sum. The recurrent expenditure N112,302,000,000 or 13.91 percent was approved.

With the signed budget, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development got N297,509,312,778 or 42.8%, Ministry of Transport, N101,010,000,000 or 14.5% and the Ministry of Power and Electrification, N74,755,479,042 or 10.8percent.

Also, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security was allocated N50,020,000,000 or 7.2% of the budget; Ministry of Education, N49,460,000,000 or 7.1% while the Ministry of Health got N31,933,234,000 or 4.65%, etc.

Governor Uzodinma said, “I have just signed into law the 2025 Imo State Appropriation Bill, which now has the force of law and serves as the financial operational manual for the state.

“While I initially proposed a budget of Seven Hundred and Fifty-Six Billion Naira for the year, the State House of Assembly, in its wisdom, adjusted it to N807 billion. It shows the alignment between the Executive and the Legislature in providing essential infrastructure and services to the people of the State.

“The total 2025 budget, as amended by the Assembly and signed into law, is Eight Hundred and Seven Billion, Eighty-Eight Million, Forty-One Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty Naira (N807,088,041,220).

“Capital allocation: Six Hundred and Ninety-Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Six Million, Forty-One Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty Naira (N694,786,041,220) 86.09%

“Recurrent allocation: One Hundred and Twelve Billion, Three Hundred and Two Million Naira (N112,302,000,000) 13.91%”.

He commend the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the Appropriation Bill and for increasing the initial budget estimate. This patriotic gesture challenges the executive to commence work immediately.

“As outlined in my recent budget speech, this ‘Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities’ is designed to drive the economic transformation of our state through improved infrastructure and industrialisation. Beyond focusing on making our economy one of the fastest-growing in the region, we aim to position the state as a prime destination for genuine investors,” he said.

