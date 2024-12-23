Uzodinma gifts three buses to Heartland FC, Heart Queens

The Heartland Football Club of Owerri and the Heartland Queens, the female team, both owned and sponsored by the Imo State Government, on Saturday got their Christmas gifts from Governor Hope Uzodinma, two brand new 32- seater Coaster buses and one brand new 18- Seater Executive Bus.

Presenting the buses to the officials of the Clubs at Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodinma said that the Heartland Football Club has one 32- Seater Coaster bus and the 18-Seater Executive bus, while the Heartland Queens would drive home with one 32-Seater Coaster bus.

He commended and appreciated the footballers and their handlers for performing well so far with minimal support and urged them to do better as more encouragement will be inevitable.

He had urged the the Imo State Ministry of Sports Development, which is the supervising ministry to reduce bureaucracy and allow the football Clubs’ managers, particularly the technical manager of Heartland Football Club, Emmanuel Amuneke, who is tested and trusted, and possesses the technical competence, the freehand to take responsibility for his actions.

He further restated his earlier directive that Amuneke should have unfettered access to his office as regards his activities as technical manager.

The governor stated that the vehicles were to enable the clubs bring laurels to the State. He also advised them, especially the drivers, to be careful about how they manage road traffic, bearing in mind that they are conveying Imo ambassadors.

The governor assured them of continued government support to the male and female clubs and urged Amuneke to show more commitment that would result in success at all times.

In his appreciation remarks, Obinna Onyeocha, the Imo State Commissioner for Sports Development, thanked God and appreciated the governor for his fatherly support to the Ministry and the Football Clubs, noting that the donation of the buses “is just one out of many of such supports.”

He assured that the buses would be put to proper use and for the purpose they are meant for, even as he promised that they would be properly maintained.

Share