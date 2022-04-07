UYOCCIMA elects Ibanga as new president, other exco members in A/Ibom

The Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agricultures has elected Affiong Israel Ibanga as its new president as well as other members of the executive committee to run the affairs of the Organised Private Sector in Akwa Ibom State.

Ibanga, an experienced member of the ‘chamber movement’ who has garnered vast experience in the private sector including being the vice chairperson of AML Bonded Terminal (Advanced Motor and Logistics Ltd), a leading freight forwarder, export/import services, shipping agency and Bonded Terminal Operator.

She is also the Chief Executive Officer of AML, Farms and Industries ltd. She holds a Master’s degree in transport management with specialisation in logistics from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State and belongs to several associations including Chartered Institute of Logistics and Women in Shipping and Trade Association, Nigerian and the Africa Women in Maritime.

She takes over from Nseyen Ebong, a former rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, whose tenure expired early this year.

Others elected include Emmanuel Akpabobong, a medical practitioner as deputy president1, Joe Ukpong, a legal practitioner as Deputy President 2, Ubon Israel as Vice President 1 and Iffiong Umondak as Vice President 2.

Others included Alicia Etukudoh as vice president 3, Susan Ukoabasi as vice president 4 and Itoro Effiong as Public Relations Officer and Joseph Effiong asEx-Officio member.