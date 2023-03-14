UTME: JAMB shifts mock exam date till March 30

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday announced that the Mock-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) earlier scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2023 will now hold Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The board informed that the shift in date is partly owing to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11, 2023 but now moved to 18th March, 2023.

Candidates, who registered early and indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details, the board said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

The mock-UTME is an optional examination introduced by the board to provide opportunity for candidates to have hands-on experience with the system as well as afford the Board an opportunity to ascertain its readiness and that of its partners for the main UTME, which is scheduled to hold between April 29 and May 12, 2023.

The board also announced that this year’s UTME would witness some ground-breaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.

“For instance, in the new regime, if there is a delay of up to one hour before the commencement of a particular session, that session stands cancelled and would be rescheduled along with the candidates.

“By the same token, no examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time. The session will be scheduled for any vacant or available slot. The Board has made it mandatory that candidates must be notified of their new scheduled session or centre, as the case may be, before they leave their centre. In addition, no candidate would be allowed to spend less than one hour before submission of responses during the UTME.

Similarly, the new regime would make it impossible for candidates to login after one hour of activation of examination,” the statement read.

“If for any reason, an examination session is cancelled or cannot hold, candidates are not to panic as they will simply be scheduled for the next available session, which could be that same day. What such candidates are expected to do is to quietly leave the hall and move to the Holding Area to await further instruction.

Furthermore, they are not to leave the examination centre until they have been notified of the day and time of their rescheduled examination,” it added.