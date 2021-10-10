Use your pulpits to spread message of love, hope, unity – Abiodun tells clerics

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, charged religious leaders in the country to use their pulpits to spread message of love, hope and unity.

With this, the governor said Nigeria will surmount the current challenges confronting it.

Abiodun stated this at the consecration and enthronement of Rev. Tunde Akin-Akinsanya as the Presiding Bishop, Communion Faithful Assembly International, Abeokuta, held at the Christ Life Church, Garden of Victory, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

He declared that Nigeria would be great again as all hands are on deck to salvage the situation.

“I hereby want to request all of you to use the pulpit to give hope to our people even in this challenging time and preach national unity and cohesiveness above all our challenges. No matter how daunting it is, we are not beyond God’s omnipotence to turn our despair to delight, Nigeria will be great again and it requires the support of us all,” the governor said.

He further said that the consecration was a well deserved honour to the body of Christ in particular and Ogun State which is gradually becoming a haven of religious activities in the country.

The governor emphasised that hard work, commitment and dedication was the hallmark of the new Bishop Akin-Akinsanya, whom he described as highly effective, a consensus builder and a wise counsellor.

Abiodun, however, expressed the hope that the new position would spur the Bishop to provide the right leadership to the Christian faithful in the state.

In his goodwill message, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, noted that Bishop Akinsanya is a productive minister of the gospel who would not disappoint, saying the consecration was a formal affirmation of what God has done for him.

Speaking, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, noted that commitment and devotion of the new Bishop has paid off, praying for God’s guidance as he took over a higher responsibility.

In his sermon at the event, Bishop Francis Oke, the Prelate, Calvary Grace International College of Bishops, charged the new Bishop to always be prayerful and provide the right leadership as a shepherd of the flock.

He urged Akin-Akinsanya to always rely on the Holy Spirit, stressing that “God always backs up those He chooses to perform great things in his vineyard”.