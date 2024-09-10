Use of local materials key to sustainable housing development — Dangiwa

Ahmed Dangiwa, Nigeria's minister for housing and urban development

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, has emphasised the deployment of local materials in construction projects in Nigeria’s push for sustainable and affordable housing.

The minister believed this would address the country’s growing housing deficit while promoting eco-friendly building practices.

Speaking at the 2024 Archibuilt Exposition in Abuja on Tuesday, Dangiwa called on architects and construction professionals to adopt eco-friendly and climate-smart building practices as the country tackles its growing housing deficit.

He stressed the need to incorporate local materials in construction projects, which he said would not only lower costs but also benefit the local economy.

“Optimising the use of materials like bamboo, laterite, and compressed earth blocks will help reduce carbon footprints while maintaining the structural integrity of our buildings.

“These efforts align with Nigeria’s push to promote sustainability under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, he said.

The minister also highlighted Nigeria’s growing population, expected to exceed 400 million by 2050, and the challenges of rapid rural-urban migration.

He urged architects to focus on solutions that address these demographic changes, calling for the design of inclusive, resilient cities that prioritise social equity, healthy living, and economic development.

Dangiwa said the ministry was working on establishing six building materials manufacturing hubs across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones to support local construction.

He also announced that the Karsana Renewed Hope City project and six other Renewed Hope City developments were undergoing the EDGE Green Certification process, marking a significant step towards creating the largest green footprint in the country’s history.

Namadi Sambo, Nigeria’s former vice president, who was also present, echoed the call for innovation, urging architects to reimagine cities as dynamic ecosystems that promote mobility, reduce congestion, and improve quality of life.

The event, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), showcased cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices that aim to redefine Nigeria’s built environment.

Mobolaji Adeniyi, president of NIA, emphasised the need to explore the intersection of architecture, technology, and innovation to address the country’s housing challenges.

The 2024 Archibuilt Exposition, according to stakeholders, marked a pivotal moment in the country’s efforts to promote sustainable housing and urban development.