USAID allocates $3m in aid to support over 67,000 flood victims in Maiduguri

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated $3 million in emergency aid, in response to the devastating floods that have swept through Maiduguri and surrounding areas in Borno State.

The funds are being used to support more than 67,000 individuals affected by the disaster, providing them with essential food, shelter, and medical assistance.

USAID is working in partnership with the United Nations and local organizations to ensure critical resources reach flood victims, many of whom have been displaced from their homes.

The United States expressed deep sorrow over the catastrophic floods that have ravaged Maiduguri and surrounding areas in Borno State, Nigeria.

The flooding has resulted in the loss of lives, significant property damage, and the displacement of many families.

In a statement on Monday, the U.S. extended heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, offering support to those affected by the disaster.

To aid the victims of the floods, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), acting on behalf of the U.S. government, initiated relief efforts in collaboration with United Nations agencies and other partners.

USAID, through the World Food Program (WFP), has been delivering hot meals to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in four camps across the region, reaching more than 67,000 individuals in the past few days.

The WFP has also been providing emergency nutritional support to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children under five.

Additionally, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with an initial $3 million in USAID funding, is addressing urgent flood-related needs across Nigeria.

USAID is also backing the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) to conduct food airlifts to areas in Borno that have been cut off by the floods, including Maiduguri city.

Other USAID-funded organizations, including both international and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are reallocating funds to ensure critical support reaches flood victims in Maiduguri and the neighbouring Jere Local Government Area.

The U.S. praised the courage and resilience of the people of Maiduguri, alongside the tireless work of first responders, aid workers, and local authorities.

“Our thoughts remain with the people of Borno during this challenging time,” the statement reads in part.