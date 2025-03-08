Applicants for US visas, green cards, or citizenship will now need to share their social media handles as part of their applications under a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump. The measure, aimed at national security, has raised concerns about privacy and potential delays.

Executive Order 14161, signed by President Trump on January 20, 2025, states that applicants must disclose their social media handles as part of their immigration applications. On March 5, 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a formal notification in the Federal Register detailing the new requirement. Immigration officers will collect usernames associated with applicants’ online profiles but will not request passwords or private login details.

The DHS has initiated a 60-day public comment period before finalizing the policy. Once implemented, individuals applying for immigration benefits across major categories will need to disclose their social media information.

The requirement applies to key US immigration forms, including:

N-400 – Application for US Citizenship

I-131 – Application for Travel Document

I-192 – Application for Non-Immigrant Entry Permit

I-485 – Adjustment of Status for Green Card

I-589 – Application for Asylum

I-590 – Registration for Refugee Classification

I-730 – Petition for Relative of Refugee/Asylee Person

I-751 – Application for Removal of Residence Conditions

I-829 – Application for Removal of Permanent Residence Conditions for Investors

While social media screening is not new, this executive order reinforces the practice. The DHS and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have been reviewing applicants’ online activities since at least 2016. The Trump administration introduced the Extreme Vetting Policy in 2017, making social media checks mandatory for visa applicants. In 2019, the US State Department extended the requirement to nearly all visa categories. By 2021, the scope of social media screening expanded further to include platforms from countries such as China and Russia.

The implementation of this expanded policy raises concerns among immigration advocates and privacy experts. The government emphasizes national security, but critics argue that the regulation may increase processing times and subject applicants to misinterpretation of their online activity.

Immigration attorney Jonathan Wasden expressed concerns over how the USCIS will interpret social media activity, stating, “It remains unclear how USCIS will interpret posts, how long they will store data, or what guidelines they will use to flag concerns.” He also warned of the potential for applicants to face denials based on online activity taken out of context.

Reports indicate that while the USCIS has assured there will be no additional costs for applicants beyond standard filing fees, the requirement for social media disclosure introduces an extra layer of scrutiny. This could complicate applications, causing delays as social media activity undergoes review.

For individuals planning to apply for immigration benefits in the US, it is important to stay informed about the proposed changes. The USCIS will continue to provide updates, and those affected by the new rule may wish to consult with immigration attorneys to understand how these changes could impact their applications.

The 60-day public comment period offers a critical opportunity to address concerns before the rule becomes final.

