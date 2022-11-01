US terror alerts devastating to Nigeria’s economy – Lai Mohammed

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday bemoaned his ministry’s low budgetary allocations, which he said is incapacitating its war against fake news, disinformation and hate speech currently ravaging Nigeria

Mohammed, speaking at the 2023 budget defence session with relevant agencies, before the Senate Committee on Information, said the recent terror alerts raised in Nigeria by the United States of America and United Kingdom, gave the Nation’s economy a devastating blow.

He said that his ministry requires adequate funding to fight fake news, disinformation, misinformation and hate speech, saying the latest being the terror alert raised in Nigeria by the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Mohammed said: “If there is any ministry that should be adequately funded and not suffer from yearly budget cuts , it is the Information Ministry.

“The terror alert raised by America and some other countries against Nigeria , though debunked, is not yet properly done in terms of putting things in proper context in preventing wrong perception from becoming reality .

“The Ministry is even more incapacitated from discharging its basic functions of getting Nigerians informed at all times as regards position of government on burning issues through yearly budgetary cuts.

“Distinguished Senators , I’m extremely sad as far as yearly budgetary cuts are concerned , because it is getting worse and worse by the day.

Read also: Abuja terror alert: Nasarawa convenes security meeting to tackle emerging challenges

“A worrisome example of this is that while the Information Ministry was given N2.5billion for capital expenditure in 2022 , one third of it which is N869million is earmarked for similar purpose in 2023 fiscal year.

“This to us in the Ministry is very depressing because it seems as if is the main agency bearing the burden of cash crunch being faced by government.”

But the Chairman of the Committee, Danladi Sankara, told the Minister that yearly budget cuts is not limited to Information Ministry but all MDAs generally since capital vote component of the federal budget itself dropped from N2.5trillion to N1 trillion.

However, a member of the Committee, Ibrahim Danbaba, assured him that budgetary votes will be made available for the Ministry on advocacy for the 2023 general elections.