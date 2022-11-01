US security alert: We are on top of the situation – Defence minister

Bashir Magashi, the minister of defence on Tuesday said, the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies were on top of the situation, regarding the security alert raised by the United States (US) government.

Magashi said what Nigeria needed from US government was prayers rather than issuance of security alerts which had caused fear amongst the populace.

The defence minister gave these indications at the defence of the 2023 budget proposal of the ministry before the House of Representatives committee on defence.

He said other countries were also willing to do same, adding that the security council met on Monday and discussed the security threat alarm and resolved not to take it lightly.

Magashi said the security forces have tried to verify the source of the threat or the prouncement made by the US government, identified countries that were also interested in making the same remarks and to beef up security in Abuja and the neighboring states of Nassarawa, Niger, amongst others.

Read also: Abuja terror alert: Nasarawa convenes security meeting to tackle emerging challenges

The minister said: “However, we believe that there is no smoke without fire and in that regard, we were able to subject the details to our intelligence organisations and they have provided answers to those areas which the government is in doubt.

“We realised that what we need is to be extra vigilant to prevent any activity of the bandits, from where the threat is likely, we will be able to provide enough forces that can neutralise those kinds of situations.

“I want to assure members that the government is on top of the situation. Based on security meeting and what we have on the ground, I think what we need is prayers from the United States, not giving us information that will make our citizens to be either confused or not being able to take appropriate action.

“Our minister of foreign affairs is taking that up to ensure that information of such nature is brought to the notice of the ministry before disseminating to the society.

I think we are on top of the situation. The threat is not very dire and we are taking it lightly. We are doing all we can to ensure that peace and progress of Nigeria is maintained.”

The minister said the sum of N32 billion was for the 2023 budget out of which N15.05 billion is for personnel cost, N2.2 is for overhead and N15.4 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure.

Ibrahim Kana, the permanent secretary, ministry of defence said that envelope budgetary system of the ministry does not give the minister direct influence on the segments of the budget.

He said: “The Ministry of defence as an omnibus ministry comprises the headquarters and her agencies which is the armed forces and the others. As it is now, the budget comes as a whole to the ministry under the mInister of defence. However the budget is further disaggregated into services, thereby making the minister only responsible for the budget of the ministry headquarters.

“The situation is the Minister does not have direct influence on the other segments of the budget as it is now. It has its advantages and it has its disadvantages, which the Minster has been discussing with relevant authorities.

“We are operating now in an era of joint operations. Joint operations from the armed forces, from the defence academy, at the level of junior course, at the level of senior course, at the level of strategic course and of course at the field level.

“Therefore, it only makes sense that the country operates one armed force, especially at operational level. And that should also be reflected at the budgetary level, which we all know would reduce wastages and also enhance the capabilities of the armed forces and also make better use of our resources especially now that we have dwindling resources in the country.

“So, basically the view of the Ministry is that while the government has taken that option, for the Ministry it is much easier and better if the system is operated in a vertical manner to reduce duplication. That is the view of the Ministry”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Babajimi Benson, chairman of the committee, Hon. Benson told the minister that tension was enveloping Abuja as a result of the security alerts.

Benson said: “For more than sixteen years, Nigeria has witnessed diverse and unprecedented level of insecurity in which the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been fully involved prompting the launch of about thirteen operations and four exercises as well as providing support for tackling several domestic security challenges.

“The House Committee on Defence is delighted with the successes recorded so far, especially in the last five months. We acknowledge these robust achievements which is a proof of the level of professionalism often displayed by our military in the discharge of their duties.

“However, this committee requests that the armed forces of Nigeria should take note of the recent security alert in Nigeria by the US government. We urge you to effectively collaborate with sister security agencies to ensure that all security threats are completely neutralised and Nigerians can live peacefully.

“Let me conclude by reiterating the 9th House of Representatives’ continued resolve to ensure a peaceful, secure and prosperous country for all Nigerians. Therefore, as we consider the 2023 budget, please note that this Committee will do our best to ensure that adequate fund is allocated to the defence sector but within the limits of available resources.

Similarly, at the budget defence session of the House committee on Army, the chairman, Abdulrazak Namdas while acknowledging the terror threat charged the army to put their boot on the ground to defeat terrorism.

He said: “As we sit here and deliberate on this budget proposals, Abuja is under serious tension following a security alert issued in certain quarters suggesting that terrorists may launch a major attack on the city.

“Recall that in response to this alert, some foreign embassies had ordered the evacuation of their nationals from Abuja. This is a matter that our security forces must thoroughly investigate.

“The Army must put enough boots on the ground to contain any security breaches in Abuja in the magnitude claimed by the aforementioned security alert. In doing so, the welfare of personnel should be given topmost priority and never be compromised.

“The committee is not unaware of the enormous challenges confronting the Army, especially the main issue of inadequate funding. We are working on improving the funding amid the increasingly scarce resources available to our collective purse.

“In recent years, we have worked to improve or sustain the budgetary provisions of the Army. From the budgeted N463billion in 2020, it inched to N509 billion in 2021 and upped to N589 billion in 2022. The 2023 budget now under consideration is about N600 billion.”

In his response, Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff appealed to lawmakers to pass the Nigerian armed forces support trust fund bill into law before the end of the 9th Assembly to shore up funding for the armed forces.

Yahaya who said since he took command of the Army, more Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered and called for the review of the envelope budgetary system.

He said the Nigerian Army’s 2023 budget proposal was prepared based on the need to sustain the tempo and the fight against insurgency and other violent non-state actions.

“The Nigerian Army is involved in internal security operations across the six geo-political zones with varying intensities. In this regard, a lot of successes have been recorded against Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“When I took over the leadership of the Nigerian army in May 2012, I crafted my vision which is to have a professional Nigerian Army.

“My vision was based on four cardinal pillars which are professionalism…administration, and corporation. These pillars are geared towards ensuring a discipline and professional force.

“Nigerian Army has developed… Processes and tactics to overwhelm enemies and kinetic and non-keneitic battles. It has also evolved strategies to win the heart and minds of the local population and safeguard our nation’s integrity, prestige and honour.

“This effort requires investment in our personnel welfare, leadership capacity building, procurement of necessary equipment, and infrastructure which are hinged on adequate funding.

“I recognize the need to constantly boost the moral of the fighting troops, hence I pay them constant operational visit to give strategic guidance.

“This approach has brought good results as observed in the unprecedented surrender of Boko Haram terrorists and their families since I took over the mantle of leadership

“As you are all aware, the theater of operations has expanded beyond the north-east to other geo-political zones. Thus, manpower requirement of the Nigerian army has also increased to accommodate this attendant needs.

“That Nigerian army is implementing Nigerian Army order of battle 2026 in phases, this has led to the expansion of the Nigerian army from five to eight divisions force structure.

“Consequently, Nigerian army battlefield centre and operational command were established to effectively provide security for our citizens.

“I must state without mincing words that expansion of the Nigerian army has continued to impact significantly on the human resources and lean finances available to the Nigerian army. This therefore calls for a review of the current envelop budgeting system.

“The envelop system leads to inadequate funding of the Nigerian army for the performance of its constitutional duties. I hope this committee will passionately look into this with a view to correcting it.

“On funding, I’ll like to appeal to this committee to facilitate the passage of the armed forces of Nigeria trust fund bill before the end of this assembly. The Nigerian army will benefit form the passage of the bill through improved funding”, the Lieutenant general said.