The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has proposed a new rule requiring applicants for green cards, visas, and other immigration benefits to disclose their social media handles. The initiative, aimed at bolstering security screening, has sparked concerns over privacy rights and potential misuse of personal data.

According to TravelBiz, the proposed rule will apply to several immigration forms, including applications for U.S. citizenship (N-400), green cards (I-485), advance parole (I-131), and asylum (I-589). Refugee applications and petitions for the removal of conditional residency will also be affected.

The proposal has been published in the Federal Register, with 60 days for public comments. Reports suggest that this move is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) effort to enhance security vetting through extensive background checks.

However, immigration experts have expressed concerns about how the information will be interpreted. Jonathan Wasden, an Immigration attorney, raised questions about the lack of clear guidelines for evaluating social media activity.

“It remains unclear how USCIS will interpret posts, how long they will store data, or what guidelines they will use to flag concerns,” he said.

He also warned that applicants could face denials based on online activity taken out of context.

While USCIS has assured that the new requirement will not impose additional costs beyond standard filing fees, analysts believe it could introduce an extra layer of scrutiny, potentially delaying application processing times.

It was learnt that the public comment period will allow individuals and organisations to weigh in on the necessity, effectiveness, and potential impact of the rule before it is finalized.

