US $3.5m investment set to transform Nigeria’s creative industry

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a $3.5 million investment in Nigeria’s creative industry through a partnership with Ascend Studios.

This initiative, known as the Africa Creative Blueprint, aims to address critical gaps in Nollywood by providing training, mentorship, and resources to 3,500 young Nigerians.

Designed to elevate the country’s creative sector to global standards, the program will focus on building a skilled workforce and producing high-quality content that showcases Nigerian talent on the international stage.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Monday, with additional backing from Paramount Nigeria, Venture Garden Group, and celebrated music executive Ralph Simon, the initiative represents a $3.5 million investment in Nigeria’s creative economy.

The statement also said that the program will focus on providing essential skills, resources, and mentorship to 3,500 Nigerian youth, while also building a workforce of at least 200 skilled professionals to produce a 13-episode music-infused TV drama.

It noted that Nigeria’s Nollywood has garnered international acclaim but faces persistent challenges, including limited distribution channels, outdated production technology, weak intellectual property protections, and insufficient focus on screenwriting and story development.

These issues, it said, restrict its ability to fully harness its creative and economic potential.

Melissa Jones, USAID Nigeria Mission Director, emphasized the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting the industry.

“We are eager to enhance Nigeria’s capacity as a leading player in the global creative economy.

“This partnership will produce high-quality content capable of competing internationally while fostering global collaborations.”

“The Africa Creative Blueprint will provide comprehensive training in TV production, offering participants exposure to global best practices in directing, screenwriting, production design, cinematography, sound design, and more.

“Training sessions will take place in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Benin, and Asaba, ensuring accessibility across key creative hubs in Nigeria”, Jones noted.

She added that applications are now open for roles such as directors, producers, writers, editors, actors, costumiers, accountants, and production finance experts.

The initiative also seeks to empower women and youth, addressing barriers to their participation in the industry.

Inya Lawal, CEO of Ascend Studios, expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential.

Lawal noted that this collaboration is a milestone for Nigeria’s creative sector. By building world-class talent and infrastructure, we can elevate African stories to global platforms and transform our industry into a sustainable economic powerhouse

“The TV drama at the heart of the initiative will serve as both an entertainment product and a tool for addressing social issues, promoting positive change, and fostering inclusivity.

“With the Africa Creative Blueprint, USAID and Ascend Studios are positioning Nigeria’s creative industry for a brighter future, one where local talent can thrive and compete on the global stage”, Lawal mentioned.

