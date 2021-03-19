Upfield joins Global Shea Alliance, commits to sustainable production

Upfield, a global player in plant-based nutrition and producer of plant-based margarines, spreads and cheeses has joined the Global Shea Alliance (GSA), registering as a sustainability partner to promote the sustainable development of the Shea sector.

A statement by the company noted joining the Global Shea Alliance is an important component of Upfield’s sustainability strategy. In addition to the company’s Responsible Sourcing Policy and Human Rights Statement, Upfield’s position on Shea will be directed by the sustainability guidelines and implementation criteria laid out by the Global Shea Alliance.

By joining the GSA, Upfield says it will work with NGOs, producer groups and women’s groups to jointly advocate for Shea production practices that benefit both people and planet.

“Upfield is committed to the responsible and sustainable sourcing of all our ingredients,” said Sally Smith, Upfield’s Head of Sustainability. “Whilst Shea is widely considered to be a sustainable crop, we also recognize the potential safety, labour, environmental and economic risks associated with shea kernel collection and processing. We are excited to work with the Global Shea Alliance and partners across the shea value chain to help address these issues.”

Upfield will work with its suppliers to implement the GSA’s sustainability principles in their shea sourcing supply chains in West Africa. Some of these principles include enabling economic empowerment and increased income for collectors, improving the safety, health and welfare of collectors, respecting land tenure rights, protection of women collectors, implementing environmental protection and regeneration measures and improving traceability.

“The Global Shea Alliance welcomes their contributions to promoting the use of shea in the plant-based products, a fast-growing sector that would drive additional economic opportunities to women collectors/processors and their communities,” said Simballa Sylla, President of the GSA, which has 560 members across 35 countries. “We truly look forward to an exciting partnership.”