Unregistered workers face salary suspension, FG’s IPPIS warns

The salaries of federal civil servants who do not complete their verification process or enlist in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System will face suspension starting from November 2023. This action is coming after a one-month grace period granted by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The salaries of non-compliant civil servants for August 2023 were temporarily suspended by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Punch Newspaper reported.

“A grace period was given, and the deadline ends by October 27, 2023. Anyone who fails to make use of this opportunity will have themselves to blame, as their salaries will be suspended from October end. This means no salaries from this month,” a source mentioned.

Supporting the information, a senior government official presented a letter issued by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation on this matter.

The letter, directed to all Permanent Secretaries and dated October 3, 2023, stated in part, “It will be recalled that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation commenced verification exercise of all the staff in the core ministries, departments, and agencies in May 2017. Prior to the exercise, circulars were issued to sensitise all civil servants to the importance of the activity.

“To that end, the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System’s verification portal was opened, and all civil servants were requested to update their records on the portal. This was followed by physical verification of the documents submitted by them. The exercise was repeated in subsequent years and concluded in April 2023.

“At the end of the exercise, the Accountant General of the Federation was directed to payroll only civil servants whose records had been verified and uploaded on the IPPIS portal. It is regrettable to observe that some civil servants failed to take part in the exercise or neglected to complete it, leading to the suspension of their salaries.

“All officers whose salaries have been suspended are being given the last opportunity to access the IPPIS verification portal, update their records, and present themselves for physical verification.

“Specifically, the officers fall into two categories, as follows: those who did not update their records online; and those who updated their records but were unable to complete the process and/or could not print the slip, indicating the conclusion of the online registration exercise.”

The letter provides registration details, stating that the portal, https://verification.jopis.gov.ng, will be open for officers from Tuesday, October 3, to Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Following this, physical verification is scheduled to occur from Monday, October 16th, to Friday, October 27th, 2023, at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Kubwa Expressway, Abuia, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Officers are reminded that this is their final opportunity to complete the exercise.