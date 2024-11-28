UNODC, Canada join forces to combat human trafficking in Nigeria

UNODC disclosed that more Nigerians are likely to become victims of human trafficking as a result of the economic downturn

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Government of Canada have strengthened their partnership with Nigeria, in an effort to combat human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants.

This collaboration was highlighted during the private screening of the documentary ‘Know Before You Go: The Dark Web of Migrant Smuggling in Nigeria,’ held at the Ministry of Interior in Abuja on Thursday.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), aims to raise awareness about the dangers of irregular migration, promote safe migration practices, and enhance Nigeria’s border security measures.

Speaking at the event, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to tackling the twin challenges of human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

“As a government built on the principle of Renewed Hope, we understand the importance of effective and efficient migration processes. The well-being and security of Nigerians remain our sole responsibility and priority,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised Nigeria’s dedication to improving border security and ensuring that the nation does not export its challenges to other countries.

“We want to defend our borders, share assets with the rest of the world, and manage our liabilities internally,” he stated,

He noted that significant progress has been made in border surveillance, travel document integrity, and authentication mechanisms.

The minister revealed that the government is currently working on monitoring irregular entry points across the country to further tighten border security.

In her remarks, Kemi Nandap, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service, applauded the collaboration with UNODC and expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada for its support.

Cheikh Toure, UNODC’s country representative, assured stakeholders of the organisation’s continued commitment to supporting Nigeria’s fight against trafficking and smuggling.

He highlighted the importance of sustaining research through the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) Observatory initiative.

Similarly, Michael Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires of the Canadian High Commission, commended Nigeria’s efforts to enhance border security.

He reiterated Canada’s commitment to preventing and disrupting migrant smuggling through global partnerships.

“We appreciate this collaboration with Nigeria and congratulate the NIS for its dedication to upholding effective border management,” he added.

According to him, the documentary ‘Know Before You Go’ serves as a vital tool to educate Nigerian youths about the risks of trafficking and irregular migration while promoting the benefits of safe, regular migration.

