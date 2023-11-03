University of Sheffield woos Nigerian students for UK education

The University of Sheffield recently engaged Nigerian students on the opportunities available to international students interested in studying in the United Kingdom (UK).

Udochika Ezeocha, regional representative, Africa, global engagement, University of Sheffield, was in Lagos on Thursday, November 2, to engage with Nigerian students during the maiden InterSchool public speaking competition of the institution, highlighting the strength of the university and the opportunities available for students in Nigeria.

”We are excited about this event as it would provide the participating students the opportunity to develop new skills and increase their knowledge on sustainability as the whole world is facing the impact of climate change. It is also an opportunity for students to see first-hand some of the opportunities that the University of Sheffield offers to all students including those from Nigeria,” Ezeocha stated.

According to her, the University of Sheffield is a member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group and one of the 24 leading UK universities for research and teaching with a global reputation for excellence.

“We are ranked 104th in the world QS World University Rankings 2024 and 13th in the UK. We are also a top 20 university targeted by employers. (High Fliers Report 2023). This provides more job options for our students as we have strong industry links,” she stated.

According to Ezeocha, the university is located in the third most affordable city in the UK which is an essential factor in choosing a location to study.