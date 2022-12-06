Unions endorse Mbah for Enugu governorship

The Association of Enugu State Development Unions (AESDU) has endorsed Peter Mbah, the Enugu State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for next year’s election.

Mbah got the endorsement at the 2022 Cultural Day of the AESDU, Lagos State, held on Saturday at the General TY Buratai Sports Complex, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos State, according to a statement.

Linus Igbudu, president general of AESDU, commended the PDP candidate for attending the annual cultural day event.

Mbah also received endorsement speeches from both the president and other leaders of the union who recounted his achievements as a leading entrepreneur and business innovator.

The statement said they recognised and acknowledged the quality of Mbah’s manifesto to the people of Enugu State, citing his rising popularity and wide acceptance across the state.

Delivering his speech, Mbah thanked the unions for the warm reception and endorsement, promising that his administration would sustain the rich cultural heritage of the state, grow the GDP of the state seven fold and make it the preferred destination for business, living and leisure.

He urged the Enugu business persons and investors to get ready to invest at home, taking advantage of the varied business incentives to be unleashed by his administration.