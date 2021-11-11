Union shut down activities in Trade Ministry over ‘deplorable state of affairs’

The staff union of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment on Wednesday protested at the ministry over what they described as a deplorable state of affairs of the ministry

The union is seeking the redeployment of Evelyn Ngige, the permanent secretary of the ministry, who assumed duties in August 2021.

Onwuyai Okonkwo, chairman of the union, said since the assumption of office of the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry has been in a deplorable state of affairs evidenced by low workers morale, irregular payment of salaries, and overall poor service delivery.

He alleged that the deplorable state at the ministry was brought about by the activities and administrative tendencies of the Permanent Secretary.

“The presence of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry can no longer guarantee industrial harmony.

“Consequently, staff unanimously resolved that the Permanent Secretary be redeployed with immediate effect to restore confidence and sense of harmony in the workplace,” he said.

“Staff requests that funds for payment of Training Allowance should be complete and made available to conclude the process on or before November 15, 2021, all to douse the restive atmosphere already created by the unfolding events,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to good governance and service delivery in an atmosphere of industrial harmony.

Another letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, dated 1st of October, 2021 read. “we write with the best compliments and regards from the Joint Negotiating Council of Trade Unions in the Ministry.

“This letter is intended to draw your attention to the above subject, following a series of complaints from the staff of the Ministry as it affects productivity and service delivery since your assumption of office in August 2021.

“The content of the complaints as hereunder listed is a reminder of our earlier presentation to you of a service charter document during the Union briefing at the Permanent Secretary’s Conference room in August 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the complaints by the staff include Lack of working materials in the Ministry, Infrastructural decay, undue delay in treating files and the attendant negative effect in actualizing the corporate mandate of the Ministry.

“High handedness in official relationship with staff, disregard for the professional standard operating procedure to achieve set goals, and; Insensitivity and neglect of welfare needs of Outstation Staff, amongst others.

“In view of the above, Union Is Inclined to meet with you to deliberate on these complaints with a view to dousing restiveness created by the unfolding event. Please, be informed that a meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021, by 12 noon in the Conference room of the Permanent Secretary”.

Reacting, Ifedayo Sayo, special assistant (SA) to the minister on media in a terse response said the minister has intervened in the matter before the latest protest to resolve the issues.

According to Sayo, the minister also promised to interface with the workers to ensure an amicable resolution of the dispute and ensure a good working relationship between the permanent secretary and the workers.