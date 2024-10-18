UNILORIN gets N1.9bn TETFund grants for projects

University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, has received N1.9 billion support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to fund projects in the school.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, a professor of International Law and vice-chancellor of the university during a press conference to mark the commencement of the 39th convocation ceremony of the institution.

“In the year under review, the university continued to enjoy the support of TETFund, an intervention fund of N1.6 billion was allocated to the university by TETFund for the year 2024 and this covers 11 areas, including physical infrastructural programme upgrade.

“Academic staff training, ICT support, among others. The university equally received the sum of N250,000,000,00 for Zonal intervention to execute different projects.”

Egbewole noted that in spite of challenges, the university was waxing stronger, the management having designed strategies to cope with constant changes. He also noted that the institution has made landmark achievements in digital transformation which have enhanced efficiency, security, and accessibility in its operations.

According to him, the institution recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power to strengthen China-Africa cooperation in areas of curriculum development, collaborative research, split site degree, joint research and impactful development.

“A MoU was also signed between the University and Board Grains Limited. The company started mechanised farming activities on the university farmland around Amayo and this will expose our students to practical experience in mechanised farming.

“It will not only assist the training of our students but also improve on productivity to ensure food security within our environment and in Nigeria. In our pursuit of knowledge, and in realisation of the critical nature of industry management, we have expanded our academic programmes and strengthened our partnership with industry and other academic institutions.

“These strategic collaborations enhanced the learning experience for our students, preparing them to meet the demands of an ever-evolving global landscape.

“The University of Ilorin Innovative Skills and Pioneering Entrepreneurship Award (U-INSPIRE), flagged off 4th October will prepare our students for internship, job volunteering, hands-skills that would position them ahead in today’s competitive world.”

Other achievements, according to him, include the implementation of a scalable Enterprise Resource Portal (ERP) to streamline communication and transactions between students, staff, and administrators, the introduction of a digital admissions ranking system, automated student union elections, and the clearance process for final year students, which can now be completed remotely from anywhere in the world.

The vice-chancellor equally announced completed projects: Faculty of Law Library, Home Economics and Food Science Building, solar street light from the university gate to Senate building to student hostels, and Abuja liaison office guest house, among others would be commissioned during the convocation.

Egbewole disclosed that “the 39th convocation ceremonies shall witness the graduation of 12,042 students across various faculties, including 256 first-class graduates.

“Additionally, 1,875 higher degrees will be awarded, including 323 PhDs, 1,280 Masters, and 92 Postgraduate Diplomas.”

