UNILAG emerges 2024 CFA Society Nigeria Universities Ethics Challenge winner

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka emerged as the best overall of the 2024 CFA Society Nigeria Universities Challenge for all universities in Nigeria beating 27 other institutions to lift the coveted trophy.

UNILAG team composed of Oluokun Shehu, Anthony Chukwudi, Zainab Oladipo and Idongesit Daniel had their presentation judged as the best of the eight universities that made it to the grand finale held in Lagos recently.

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and Covenant University were announced as the first and second runner-ups respectively.

Yemi Ajagun, the executive director at CFA Society Nigeria in his speech during the grand finale presentation, said the competition aims to instil ethical values in the young undergraduates who would become professionals in the industry, in what he called catch-them-young drive of the society.

“What we’re doing in the CFA Society Nigeria is to instill all the professional ethical values in the young ones so that by the time they graduate they’re already familiar with how to conduct themselves when they become professionals,” he said.

Ajagun further explained that the competition is not necessarily for monetary rewards, but to build up the student’s knowledge, experience and exposure to the investment space.

“The main purpose of the competition is not for monetary rewards but the experience, and knowledge impacted. There are prizes to be won but that is not the main thing, knowledge, exposure and confidence these students will gain through the competition are our major concerns,” he said.

Similarly, Ibukun Oyedeji, the president of CFA Society Nigeria said the whole idea of the ethics challenge which started seven years ago was to catch young professionals young before they join the workforce and inculcate ethical values in them, to help them know what is right and wrong even as they prepare to become professionals in the industry.

“The whole idea is to ensure every university in Nigeria has an opportunity to train their students to be ethical. In Nigeria, we are book smart, but the practical journey we are not there,” she said.

Olusegun Alebiosu, the chief executive officer of First Bank Group, who was represented by Thomas Akindeko, the group head of branch services at First Bank Plc applauded the CFA Society Nigeria for the competition which he said helps students to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“The CFA Society Nigeria University Ethics Challenge offers an extraordinary opportunity for students to grapple with real-world ethical dilemmas.

“The experience helps them to build critical thinking and problem-solving skills while reinforcing the importance of adhering to global ethical standards,” said.

Alebiosu explained that First Bank is championing the sponsorship of the ethics challenge of its belief in the importance of ethics in business.

“At First Bank, we are driven by the belief that businesses thrive in an environment built on trust and transparency. This ethos underpins our support for a strong social platform like the Ethics Challenge.

By partnering with CFA Society Nigeria, we aim to achieve three things; to equip students with the ethical framework needed to navigate the complexities of the financial sector, champion ethical financial practices that are strengthening the reputation of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem globally; and contribute to national development by nurturing the youth as food and crime sustainable food,” he said.

Isaac Ojugbana from Covenant University won the First Bank CEO Award as best speaker.

The judges were Funaya Peters, the senior associate deal advisory at PwC; Abiola Hammed, the lead of the capital advisory team at AVA Capital Partners; Sulaiman Ishola, senior manager of financial advisory at Deloitte &Touche Nigeria; Ayokunle Olubunmi, head of financial institutions ratings at Augusto & Co.

Others were Oluropo Okunmmuyide, head of litigation and dispute resolution at First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Adeola Gbadebo, relationship manager, oil & gas upstream, corporate & investment banking at Access Bank Plc; Hakeem Muhammed, divisional head of global markets, prestige and international banking at FSDH Merchant Bank.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share