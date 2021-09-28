UNICEF partners with Cross River to provide nutritional services for children

Ibrahim Conteh head of The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund,(UNICEF) says the organization has renewed its commitment to partner with the Cross River State Government in providing nutritional services to vulnerable persons in the State.

Head of UNICEF, Enugu Field office who oversees Cross River, made the disclosure during his visit to the Ministry of International Development Cooperation in Calabar.

Conteh who was accompanied by the UNICEF nutrition officer, Ngozi Anora, and the head of Planning and Monitoring Services, Maureen Okolo, explained that the UN Agency is determined to reach the most disadvantaged children and vulnerable adolescents in a bid to protect the rights of every child, everywhere in Nigeria.

He said providing nutritional services will help children to survive, thrive, and fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

Earlier, the Commissioner for International Development Corporation, Inyang Asibong assured the UNICEF representatives that the State is set to roll out its Social Protection Policy and multi-sectoral plan for nutrition.

According to Asibong, the policy will cater to the nutritional needs of children, educational needs, and support the less privileged in communities.

The launch of the social protection policy is slated to hold in October 2021 following activity meetings with line Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government as well as stakeholders and clusters across the State with the Ministry of International Development Cooperation (MIDC) as the coordinating partner.

Those who joined Commissioner Asibong during the meeting were, Ogbang Akwaji, permanent secretary MIDC, Mbong Ausaji, director of admin., MIDC, amongst others.