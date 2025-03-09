Finpact Development Foundation, in partnership with UNICEF, has empowered 1,950 out-of-school adolescent girls with hands-on skills in Rimi, Mani, and Katsina LGAs of Katsina State

Speaking during the event, FINDEF Representative, Sadiya Badamasi who highlighted the deeper significance of the REACH said “REACH is more than a skills program -it’s a movement to restore dignity, rebuild confidence, and unlock the potential of adolescent girls who have been left behind.

“These girls are not just learning trades; they’re gaining the power to shape their futures and uplift their communities.” The REACH project tackles the intersecting challenges of poverty, educational exclusion, and gender-based violence head-on.

Through hands-on training in high-demand skills such as knitting, crochet, henna design, cap making, and throw pillow production, FINDEF has opened doors to economic self-reliance for these young girls.

Additionally, 800 previously trained participants received refresher courses, sharpening their expertise and positioning them as peer mentors to inspire and guide newcomers.

Beyond skills acquisition, FINDEF’s holistic approach has delivered hope and healing to 750 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. By providing psychosocial support alongside sustainable livelihood skills, the project offers the girls a path to recovery and resilience.

Local trainers and community leaders have played a pivotal role, ensuring the program’s sustainability and creating a powerful ripple effect of empowerment across Katsina State.

Funded by UNICEF Nigeria, this second phase of REACH reflects FINDEF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of adolescent girls and breaking the cycle of gender inequality and economic exclusion.

As the foundation looks ahead, it urges government agencies, development partners, and stakeholders to join hands in addressing the root causes of these challenges and scaling up efforts to reach even more vulnerable girls across Nigeria.

