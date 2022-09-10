UNIBEN worker allegedly takes own life over financial difficulties

An employee of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) identified as Carter Oshodin has reportedly committed suicide in Edo state.

It was gathered that the deceased who works as a data officer in the institution took his life due to his present financial predicaments which was seemingly occassioned by the strike earlier embarked on by university workers.

The deceased was reported to have lamented the hardship in the country and sought for financial support.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo state police command public relations officer, who confirmed the incident, said it was not officially reported at the police station.

“Yes, the command happened to be aware of it following up event in the state not that the family of the late man who committed suicide reported it officially. The case remain unreported till date but we are aware of it,” Nwabuzor said.