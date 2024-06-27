UniAbuja appoints institution’s youngest law professor Maikudi, as acting VC

The Senate of the University of Abuja has appointed the youngest Professor of Law in the institution, Aisha Maikudi, as acting Vice-Chancellor.

Maikudi, a Professor of International Law, is the university’s current Deputy Vice Chancellor of academics.

Her appointment was announced following her nomination at the valedictory Senate meeting held on Wednesday, according to a statement by the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah

Na’Allah noted that Maikudi’s appointment is in a “temporary capacity effective after the tenure of the current vice-chancellor, pending the ratification by the Governing Council.

Na’Allah rounds off his tenure on June 30, 2024, after a five-year leadership at the institution.

In her acceptance speech, Maikudi thanked members of the Senate for the confidence reposed in her.

She said, “I want to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to you all for the strong support and unwavering commitment that you have accorded me.”