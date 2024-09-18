UNESCO urges Nigeria, others to integrate cultural heritage into education systems

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged for the Integration of Cultural Heritage into Education Systems in west Africa, to preserve and promote Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The UNESCO Regional Office for west Africa, brought together five West African countries; Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Ghana to raise awareness about ratifying and implementing the 2003 UNESCO Convention, strengthen regional networks for safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), and enhance South-South cooperation for sustainable development.

Abdourahamane Daillo, UNESCO country representative to Nigeria, said the workshop is a valuable opportunity to strengthen collaboration and to ensure better protection of cultural heritage in all its forms, throughout the African continent.

“This workshop is not just about individual country efforts but about coming together to share experiences, build networks, and strengthen South-South cooperation in safeguarding our shared heritage,”

“It is important to emphasize that the promotion of the ICH and associated creativity can help generate some opportunities for the communities and individuals, contribute to sustainable development and build peace.

“This is one more step towards achieving the sustainable development goals and the 2063 Agenda: “the Africawe want”.

Diallo also stressed the need to incorporate living heritage into education systems.

“The 2003 Convention identifies the transmission of living heritage through formal and non-formal education as one of its key safeguarding measures.

“Educational institutions should continue to play a crucial role in safeguarding living heritage,” he said.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, the minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, reiterated the Nigeria’s dedication to preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

She emphasized Nigeria’s leadership role in African cultural heritage and disclosed that the ministry is preparing to roll out a national cultural policy aimed at creating a supportive framework for community-driven heritage projects.

“Nigerians are always seen as the drivers and the forerunners in cultural heritage. But it’s crucial for us to ensure that we are truly worthy of that title in all areas of cultural preservation and promotion.”

“We do a lot of talking about cultural heritage, but now it’s time for action. This event provides a crucial platform to help other countries while learning from their experiences and challenges.