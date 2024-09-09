Unemployment: APC youth wing to empower young farmers

In a bid to check the high unemployment rate and transform agriculture in Nigeria, the youth wing of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to organise intensive training to empower young farmers.

In a statement to the media on Monday signed by Dayo Isreal, APC youth leader, noted that the two-day training which would be held on September 10-11, is organised by his office in collaboration with Galaxy Inter Link and the Progressive Young Farmers Network.

The statement stated that the intensive training program would be tailored for young farmers and agriculture enthusiasts eager to revolutionize their farming practices.

Israel said participants will gain hands-on experience and insights in three key areas, such as; water harvesting for smart agriculture, cutting-edge water management techniques essential for modern, efficient farming and integrated farming systems for sustainable agriculture.

He further stated that the training would also explore innovative methods that combine various farming practices to boost productivity and sustainability and give insight into modern farming techniques for sustainable and improved agriculture.

Israel further revealed that the event would be hosted at a venue in Yaba, Lagos while intending participants are to register online where beneficiaries would be selected.

According to the statement, “This training reflects APC’s steadfast commitment to equipping Nigeria’s emerging agricultural leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to lead the future of farming and fostering sustainable agricultural practices, ensuring food security and economic growth for the nation.

“Join us in shaping a sustainable agricultural landscape for Nigeria”.