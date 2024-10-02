UN pledges continued support for environmental projects in Nigeria

The United Nations Development Programme, Global Environment Facility, Small Grants Programme (UNDP GEF SGP) has assured Nigeria of continued support for environmental sustainability projects to ensure a healthy environment.

Ibironke Olubamise, National Coordinator, UNDP GEF SGP, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recently in Abuja.

The environmental expert said that the UNDP GEF SGP would continue to support pilot projects to ensure a healthy environment.

“One of the things we do in our office is to support environmental initiatives through SGP; the maximum amount for a regular project is about 50,000 dollars.

“We support community environmental initiatives to address five of the focal areas of the GEF.

“We have five focal areas of the GEF small grants programme: biodiversity, climate change, land degradation, chemicals and International waters,’’ she said.

She assured that UNDP GEF SGP would continue to create awareness in the country on the dangers of some environmental activities to ensure environmental sustainability.

The coordinator cautioned that how people used the resources in the environment was not sustainable.

According to her, deforestation, marine and gas pollution are posing environmental challenges.

NAN reports that the GEF SGP is a UNDP programme implemented by UNDP in Nigeria.

