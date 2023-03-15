UK urges Nigerians to be proud as Africa’s largest democracy

The United Kingdom government, through Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to be proud of the February 25 democratic exercise (presidential and National Assembly elections) despite the reported glitches, particularly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Laing disclosed this to newsmen, Tuesday, after her farewell visit to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Speaking at the engagement, the British representative described Nigeria’s democracy as “fascinating and impressive” despite the political frictions that ensued in the 2023 electoral process.

“Although there were some disappointments in this election, I think overall Nigerians should be proud,” Laing said. “What I really want to get across is that Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa and the world watches your progress to democracy.”

The British representative at the House of Representatives, told Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, that the Electoral Act 2022 was a giant stride achieved by the parliament.

“Nigeria’s politics is just so fascinating,” Laing said. “I was here for the last election and I will finish with this election. I am indeed impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

On his part, Gbajabiamila said the house and the outgoing British High Commissioner enjoyed a robust relationship, adding, “We will miss you, Nigeria will miss you; the parliament will miss you and your various engagements.”