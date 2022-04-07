UK trade mission explores fresh opportunity in Nigerian film industry

Helen Grant, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, has led a trade mission to Nigeria with focus on exploring opportunities in the Nigerian film industry.

The trade mission held in Lagos recently, which was spearheaded by the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT), was targeted at creating an avenue for filmmakers from the UK and Nigeria to explore co-productions and expand their footprint in both countries.

It also created an opportunity for 30 Nigerian producers, directors, actors, screenwriters and cinematographers to meet, network and share insights with their counterparts from the UK.

Speaking on the trade mission, Helen Grant, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, said: “Following the series of creative’s sector webinars that was led by DIT Nigeria in May 2021, it was evident that there was a clear interest from both the UK and Nigerian film & TV industry to explore potential collaborations.

According to her, the trade mission was a direct response to the positive feedback received, adding that there is hope for some fruitful partnerships.

“I hope both countries’ delegations will use the opportunity to increase their understanding of the business opportunities available to them, sign some co-production agreements, and open the door for the UK to tap into the uniqueness of the second largest film industry in the world, Nollywood,” she said.

Before the trade mission in Lagos, Grant visited Abuja where she met with some members of the cabinet. The discussions focused on exploring how to overcome specific obstacles to doing business in Nigeria, such as forex constraints and the fuel subsidy.

Grant also discussed trade facilitation in and out of Nigerian ports and touched on specific deals within the on-grid energy renewable space, where more government engagement would be beneficial.

She said the UK government looks forward to hosting Minister Adebayo’s delegation in London on 26 April for the Economic Development Forum. There, both the UK and Nigeria will discuss and address many market access barriers in order to boost trade and investment through Ministerial dialogue.